Former Hindu Woman Kicked Out of the House With Daughter After Turning to Christ

(International Christian Concern) Not everyone was happy with the new Podiya. Her husband, a devout Hindu, and the other Hindu villagers pressed her to abandon her new faith and turn away from Christianity. The news of her conversion spread throughout the village, and anger grew. Soon, people started to harass Podiya.

“My husband and the villagers together wanted me to forsake Christ and return to Hinduism. They even warned me that if I failed to do so, I would be thrown out of the village,” she said.

She stood firm in her faith, but the healing that she had received so freely almost cost Podiya her life. On one occasion, the villagers attacked her. She was assaulted so badly that a pastor admitted her to the hospital.

The trouble didn’t stop after her hospital discharge, nor did the authorities step in. In her own words, “My husband continued to torture me and force me to forsake Christ, but I was adamant in my decision.”

