Pixar Short Children’s Film ‘Out’ on Disney+ Features Studio’s First Homosexual Main Character

Calling the story “heartwarming,” Disney+ announced on Thursday the release of a new Pixar short film, which centers on the story of a man named Greg who is nervous about revealing to his parents that he is in a relationship with another man. While some have praised the production, others lament that such material aims to normalize sin in young, impressionable minds.

“Just look them in the eyes and say, ‘Mom, Dad,'” Greg says, coaching himself about what to say as he is about to move in with a man who, unbeknownst to his parents, is his boyfriend.

He sits in his bedroom holding a photograph of himself with his homosexual partner, Manuel, as he nervously ponders the matter. The photograph is enclosed in a frame decorated with hearts, including one between their names.

As his parents come to the door to help with moving day, Greg exclaims in fright and hides the photo behind his back. He soon buries it in a stack of magazines.

According to Vanity, Greg magically switches bodies with his dog, Jim, as he sees his mother reaching for the magazines at one point and grabs the framed photograph to put it out of sight. He stuffs it in the nightstand, but not without his mother noticing.

“Now what are you getting into?!” she asks, pulling the drawer open after the dog attempts to hold it shut.

She then reaches for the photo, and as she lifts it out of the drawer, the dog/Greg looks at her with a terrified face in realizing that his homosexuality was about to be found out. Music of anticipation and intensity builds in the background.

“Out,” the next screen announces. “Streaming May 22.” According to viewers, the production includes a scene depicting the two men kissing.

The Pixar SparkShorts nine-minute production was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, who helped make films such as “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Wall-e,” “The Good Dinosaur,” and “Toy Story 2 and 4”. It was produced by Max Sachar, who is similarly behind “Incredibles 2” and “Wall-e,” as well as “Toy Story 3” and “Coco.”

Co-Executive Producer David Lally, who worked on “The Good Dinosaur,” “Finding Dory” and “Coco,” among others, cheered the release on Twitter, writing with a heart and rainbow emoji, “Congratulations to Director [Steven Clay Hunter], Producer Max Sachar, and everyone on the crew of OUT on their @disneyplus premiere today! We truly had a blast making this film and hope you all enjoy it!”

However, while some applauded the representation of homosexuality by Disney, others expressed disappointment.

“My household is OUT on Disney Plus. Thank you for giving us heads up. Severely disappointed in Disney lately,” one commenter wrote.

“My kids will not be seeing this!” another exclaimed. “Why do companies have to do this? What wrong with just having a good program without all this ? Nor going to see this!!”

“Their indoctrination is a part of their agenda. Time to #boycottdisney. If Christians can’t live without this worldly entertainment, then their hope isn’t in Heaven. 1 Peter 1:4,” a third remarked.

As previously reported, while a common argument among those who struggle with homosexual feelings is that they were “born this way,” the Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and be transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

“A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you. And I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh. And I will put My spirit within you, and cause you to walk in My statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them,” Ezekiel 36:26-27 reads.

In regard to marriage, Jesus also outlined in Mark 10:6-8, “But from the beginning of the Creation, God made them male and female. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife, and they twain shall be one flesh.”

