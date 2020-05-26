Pakistani Imam Turns From Islam to Follow Christ

Pakistan (Mission Network News) — During Ramadan, God used a fearless but gentle Christian witness to transform an imam into a committed follower of Jesus Christ.

We often encourage Christians to pray for fellow believers in Muslim majority countries and to pray that more people there would turn to Christ. Bruce Allen off Forgotten Missionaries International (FMI) says these prayers are working!

He gives the incredible example of a Christian in Pakistan named Mulah.

“In fact, he was a terrorist, a militant who trained suicide bombers years ago. And yet, God broke through and revealed himself to Mulah. He gave his life to Christ and now, with that same zeal, he really wants his countrymen and those from a Muslim background to know who Jesus is and the hope, compassion, and forgiveness that’s only available through Jesus.”

As fearlessly as he worked with Islamic extremists, Mulah now shares the Gospel even more freely. He will even go into the mosques and share Scripture (illegal in Pakistan).

