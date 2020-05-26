Pakistani Imam Turns From Islam to Follow Christ

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Wasifff

Pakistan (Mission Network News) During Ramadan, God used a fearless but gentle Christian witness to transform an imam into a committed follower of Jesus Christ.

We often encourage Christians to pray for fellow believers in Muslim majority countries and to pray that more people there would turn to Christ. Bruce Allen off Forgotten Missionaries International (FMI) says these prayers are working!

He gives the incredible example of a Christian in Pakistan named Mulah.

“In fact, he was a terrorist, a militant who trained suicide bombers years ago. And yet, God broke through and revealed himself to Mulah. He gave his life to Christ and now, with that same zeal, he really wants his countrymen and those from a Muslim background to know who Jesus is and the hope, compassion, and forgiveness that’s only available through Jesus.”

As fearlessly as he worked with Islamic extremists, Mulah now shares the Gospel even more freely. He will even go into the mosques and share Scripture (illegal in Pakistan).

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Pakistani Imam Turns From Islam to Follow Christ added by on
View all posts by Mission Network News →