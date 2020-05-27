Northern Ireland Congregations Meet for Drive-in Church Services: ‘It Means an Important Amount to Many’

(The Christian Institute) — Congregations in Northern Ireland met together for “a symbolic day” on Sunday with the commencement of the first drive-in church services since the lockdown.

Church buildings can now open for private prayer, and drive-in services are permitted with social distancing.

Pastor Billy Jones of Dunseverick Baptist Church said, “The fact that we can come to one place together to worship God means an important amount to many, many people.”

Continue reading this story >>