Investigation Launched Into Death of UK 7-Month Unborn Baby Killed at Home by Abortion Pills

(The Christian Institute)— A coroner is investigating the death of an unborn baby after a mother illegally took home abortion pills while 28 weeks (7 months) pregnant.
As part of its coronavirus measures, the government changed the law to permit women up to ten weeks pregnant to take abortion pills at home after just a telephone or e-consultation with a doctor. The new rules will remain in place for up to two years or until the COVID-19 crisis recedes.
The mother under investigation was four weeks beyond the 24-week limit for most abortions in the UK.
