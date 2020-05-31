Church Donates Food and Other Supplies to Deprived Community in Sierra Leone

(International Christian Concern) — On May 25, the Grace Christian Church (GCC) International Ministry assisted its members and community to mitigate hunger during the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

The church donated food and other supplies at its headquarters in New England Ville, Freetown. The donated items include 40 bags (25kg) of rice, cooking oil, face masks, onion, soap, sanitizers, drugs and physical cash, all to the tune of $3,000 USD.

The senior pastor of GCC, Momoh Sesay, said that the donation was largely meant for their members. However, they considered extending it to the community because they thought they also have a role to play in the community in which they operate.

