Early Rain Covenant Church Member Forcibly Evicted from Rented Apartment

(International Christian Concern) – On May 27, a member from Chengdu’s Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) was forcibly kicked out by his landlord and the police after they removed his belongings from his rented apartment.

Hao Gui Ru and Cheng Xiangxi, both from ERCC, signed a lease with their current landlord on Nov. 14 last year. The two-year contract will be due in November 2021. However, the police from Caojiaxiang and local authorities have been putting pressure on their landlord, asking him to evict his Christian tenants.

As reported by ICC, Cheng was recently detained for allegedly criticizing the government on WeChat. Cheng’s administrative detention expired on May 29 after two weeks. Now the authorities are targeting Hao.

