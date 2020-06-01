Haitian Voodoo Priests Preparing Temples to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Photo Credit: Stefan Krasowski

Haiti (Mission Network News) — According to Reuters, Haitian witch doctors say they’re concocting secret remedies and preparing rooms in 1,000 voodoo temples to treat COVID-19 patients. Haiti’s failed infrastructure and inadequate medical care leave viable options few and far between.

Plus, “Voodoo is a very strong influence in Haiti. When people are sick, they often will go to a witch doctor for a solution,” Kate Michel explains. Michel oversees fundraising and communication at 4VEH, TransWorld Radio’s partnering network in Haiti. …

In mid-April, Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe declared victory over COVID-19 and began re-opening the country. However, coronavirus infections quintupled in recent weeks, driving desperation sky-high. “Patients are in a very difficult spot right now. A lot of health clinics are not prepared to receive people and to treat them for COVID-19,” Michel says.

With few options in sight, Haitians turn to what they know. Half of the country’s 11 million people practice voodoo.

