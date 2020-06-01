Islamic Militants Demand Conversion or Ransom for Abducted Pastor’s Release

Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – On May 9, Fulani militants kidnapped a pastor named Reuben Danbala, a cross-cultural missionary in southern Kaduna state. The militants are demanding that he converts to Islam or pays a ransom of 2 million naira (US$5,144) before he is released.

Pastor Danbala was abducted from his office at Global Glorious Missions’ base in Ungwan Badole, also known as Ungwan Mission.

The mission leader, Samuel Yahaya, said the following, “We spoke with Pastor Reuben Danbala. He is fine and strong in faith, and they repeated that he refused to accept Islam, so they are demanding 2 million naira [US$5,144] for his release.”

