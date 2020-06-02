Iranian House Church Leaders Summoned to Begin Five-Year Prison Sentences

(Article18) — Four Iranian Christian converts have been summoned to begin their five-year jail sentences for leading house-churches, for which they were convicted of “acting against national security.”
Hossein Kadivar, Khalil Dehghanpour, Kamal Naamanian and Mohammed Vafadar were summoned on May 28 and told they must submit themselves at Tehran’s Evin Prison by June 2.
They had been awaiting summonses since their appeals were rejected in February.
The four men were sentenced in October 2019, alongside five others from the same house-church network in the northern city of Rasht.
