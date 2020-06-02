‘Only One Rainbow Matters’: Skittles Releases Rainbow-Less ‘Pride Packs’ to Recognize Homosexual Pride Month

Mars, Inc., which owns the candy brand Skittles, has announced that it is releasing rainbow-less “Pride Packs” in the United States in recognition of Pride Month, and part of the proceeds will be donated to the homosexual advocacy group GLAAD. Some Christians have pushed back against the company’s “only one rainbow matters during Pride” slogan, noting that the only rainbow that does matter is the one in the Book of Genesis.

“Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community,” Hank Izzo, vice president of marketing for Mars Wrigley U.S., said in a statement.

“We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we’re excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long.”

Skittles is known for its rainbow-colored candies, but the limited-edition Pride Packs will be grey and the packaging will read, “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.”

The packs, which are a part of the “Give the Rainbow” campaign, will be sold in CVS and select Walmart stores. $1 of every purchase will be donated to the homosexual advocacy group GLAAD, which says that the funding will be used to “support [their] news and campaigns program, which tells culture-changing stories of LGBTQ+ people and issues across the media year-round.”

The Pride Packs were also announced on social media, where many remarked that while there is indeed only one rainbow that matters, it is God’s rainbow, which came as a covenant after He flooded the Earth due to the rampant sin of mankind.

“The only rainbow that matters is not for LGBTQ; it’s what God put out after He flooded the earth as a promise He would not do it again,” one commenter wrote. “But think, why did God flood the earth in the first place?”

“You’re right. Only one rainbow matters. “I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the Earth.” ‭‭Genesis‬ ‭9:13‬,” another posted.

“Well, won’t be buying any of your candy. Now or ever. Stick with making candy, not political stuff,” a third remarked.

As previously reported, while a common argument among those who struggle with homosexual feelings is that they were “born this way,” the Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and be transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God,” Jesus told Nicodemus.

“How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” Nicodemus asked, not understanding that the rebirth Jesus was speaking of was a spiritual rebirth and not a physical one.

“Jesus answered, ‘Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee: Ye must be born again.'”