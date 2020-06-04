Bibles for the World President: The Work of the Lord ‘Cannot and Will Not Be Quarantined’

India (Mission Network News) — Coronavirus containment is complicated in the world’s second most-populated nation.

Health experts say India hasn’t reached its COVID-19 peak yet. India’s government is extending restrictions through June 30th in places with high infection rates. At the same time, malls and hotels can open up next week in some locations. Plus, “domestic flights are opening up, but international travel is not allowed in or out of the country,” John Pudaite of Bibles For The World says. …

As reported here, the pandemic worsened persecution for religious groups in recent weeks. Nonetheless, God is at work. Eleven new believers from a previously-unreached people group were baptized on Pentecost Sunday, Pudaite says.

Continue reading this story >>