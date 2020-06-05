Balloon, Bottle Bible Launches Into North Korea Facing Obstacles

South Korea (Mission Network News) — Gospel workers in South Korea woke up this morning to a test: would they obey God or man?

Last night, “The police contacted us because they know we’re going out for the rice bottle launch,” Voice of the Martyrs Korea CEO Pastor Eric Foley says.

“They’ve said that all sea launches and all balloon launches are now officially stopped. If we do it (the launch), we’ll be met by 100 police officers.”

Foley says they’ve been stopped by police in the past when launching Bible balloons or bottles.

“My wife and I, and other members of our team, have done [the launches] every year,” he explains.

VOM Korea began the launches in 2005.

