Upcoming Film ‘Morningstar’ Brings Story of Bible Translator John Wycliffe to Life

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — A Christian filmmaker has shared why he is so keen to bring to life the “fascinating” story of the life of Bible translator John Wycliffe in his new film, “Morningstar.”

Born in the early 1300s, John Wycliffe grew up at the height of the Roman Catholic Church’s powers. But as an early reformer, long before the likes of Martin Luther, he fought against the growing corruption and worked tirelessly to translate the Bible into the English language.

Speaking exclusively to The Christian Institute, director Murdo Macleod, who has a breadth of experience of working in both Christian and secular filmmaking, shared his passion for the story as he raises funds for the film’s production.

Continue reading this story >>