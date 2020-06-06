Jihadists Kill 58 People Within 24 Hours in Attacks Targeting Christians in Burkina Faso

(Barnabas Aid) — Christians were among those targeted and killed when armed jihadists launched three separate attacks within 24 hours in Burkina Faso that left at least 58 dead. …

A Barnabas contact reported that it was clear from the testimony of a survivor that the militants were targeting Christians and humanitarians taking food to an internally displaced people (IDP) camp, where many mainly-Christian villagers had taken refuge after fleeing prior jihadi violence.

