Public Inquiry Into Disappeared Christian Couple to Resume

Malaysia(International Christian Concern)– The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will resume the public inquiry into the disappearance of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his Indonesian wife Ruth, who were last seen in November 2016, once the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted.
According to Suhakam Commissioner Jerald Joseph, they would first wait for the government’s decision to see if the conditional movement control order (MCO) would be extended. The MCO is supposed to be due to end on June 9.
“The Suhakam office just opened this week. We will finalize the dates by checking with the lawyers and stakeholders,” Joseph told the Star, a local media group on June 2.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!