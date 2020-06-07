Public Inquiry Into Disappeared Christian Couple to Resume

Malaysia (International Christian Concern) – The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will resume the public inquiry into the disappearance of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his Indonesian wife Ruth, who were last seen in November 2016, once the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted.

According to Suhakam Commissioner Jerald Joseph, they would first wait for the government’s decision to see if the conditional movement control order (MCO) would be extended. The MCO is supposed to be due to end on June 9.

“The Suhakam office just opened this week. We will finalize the dates by checking with the lawyers and stakeholders,” Joseph told the Star, a local media group on June 2.

