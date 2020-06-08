Iran’s ‘Underground’ Churches Seek to Be Salt and Light to Their Neighbors Amid Trying Times

(Mission Network News) — Only a few weeks ago, Iran was in the news as a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that the pandemic has touched almost every corner of the world, Iran has mostly fallen out of headlines.

But according to David Curry of Open Doors USA, there’s still plenty to talk about when it comes to Iran. COVID-19’s continued influence, anti-government protests last fall, and recurring unrest leave many Iranians looking for answers and help.

Iran landed ninth on Open Doors’ World Watch List, a ranking of the top ten most difficult countries for Christians. That’s why it’s surprising that the local Church is meeting that call for help.

“It’s a Church that’s been forced underground [and] into home and house churches,” Curry says.

