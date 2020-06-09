Wisc. Gov. Tony Evers ‘Proud’ to Have Rainbow Flag Flown at Capitol for ‘Pride Month’

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has again directed for the rainbow flag to be raised outside the state capitol building in recognition of homosexual, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Pride Month, and took to Twitter on Saturday to wish residents a “happy Pride Month.”

Evers’s office announced the flag-raising via a press release on Thursday, noting that it will fly over the East wing of the capitol through June 30.

“Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger,” Evers said in a statement. “I am proud to once again celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this Pride Month and to share this symbol of our commitment to continue to do the work needed to create a more equitable, just and inclusive state for all.”

He noted that 2020 marks the second time that the flag will fly over the government facility, as Evers, a Democrat who took office in January 2019, also issued an order last year to have the homosexual pride flag raised over the capitol for the first time in state history.

“[T]he rainbow pride flag has become an important visual symbol of support for the LGBT community,” Executive Order 29 read. “[P]ublicly displaying the rainbow pride flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgment or discrimination.”

Evers tweeted a photo of himself viewing the flag, adjacent to the American and Wisconsin flags, on Saturday.

“Happy #PrideMonth, Wisconsin!” he wrote. “Pride was born out of a movement not unlike what we see today, and as we celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this month, it also is a reminder of the work we must do to ensure our state is inclusive and just for all.”

His post generated mixed remarks from followers.

“I’m so happy you’re my governor. Keep up the good work!” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you so much Governor Evers!” another said. “It will be strange without a Pride weekend this year, but I’ve attended a couple of virtual gatherings, so all good.”

“Interesting how this ‘movement’ has progressed so far from simply wanting to be accepted to reminding everyone constantly and coercing them to agree with their sexual preferences,” a third remarked. “Any other flags you plan to fly for other groups to celebrate some of their beliefs?”

“Homosexuality is a sin against God,” another noted. “Jesus Christ died for those who repent of their sin through Him, taking their punishment. Jesus is anyone’s only hope.”

As previously reported, while a common argument among those who struggle with homosexual feelings is that they were “born this way,” the Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and be transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8). Regeneration is a working of the Holy Spirit, changing man’s very nature from darkness to light.

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God,” Jesus told Nicodemus.

“How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” Nicodemus asked, not understanding that the rebirth Jesus was speaking of was a spiritual rebirth and not a physical one.

“Jesus answered, ‘Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee: Ye must be born again.’”

“To be born again is as it were to enter upon a new existence,” explained the late Anglican preacher J.C. Ryle, “to have a new mind and a new heart, new views, new principles, new tastes, new affections, new likings and dislikings, new fears, new joys, new sorrows, new love to things once hated, new hatred to things once loved, new thoughts of God and ourselves and the world and the life to come, and the means whereby that life is attained.”