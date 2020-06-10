Latest Bloodshed in Nigeria Claims Pastor, Pregnant Wife

(Mission Network News) — A Nigerian pastor and his pregnant wife were laid to rest on Friday, leaving behind eight children between the ages of one and 19 years old. It’s the latest in a barrage of ethnic and religious violence overwhelming Nigeria.

“It’s frustrating,” Todd Nettleton with Voice of the Martyrs USA says. …

Bloodshed is increasingly common these days in Nigeria. Hostility between the country’s Christian and Muslim populations has effectively split the country in two. Earlier this year, the number of internally displaced people in Nigeria surpassed two million.

“Yet again, we see Christians being targeted,” Nettleton says. “Nigeria has been on a sort of nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus, but it has not slowed the wave of attacks.”

