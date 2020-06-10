Wayback Burgers Offering Rainbow Sprinkle ‘Pride Shakes’ for Pride Month, Funds to Support Affirming Youth Org.

The international hamburger franchise Wayback Burgers has announced that it will be offering rainbow sprinkle “Pride Shakes” throughout the month of June to recognize Pride Month, and will donate funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), which supports and affirms homosexual youth.

“We are very excited to offer this shake in support of the LGBTQ Pride Month,” Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin said in a statement. “We are also proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all, including LGBTQ youth.”

The limited-time 16-ounce vanilla shake will be topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, representing the rainbow flag.

Funds raised throughout the month will be donated to BGCA, which affirms homosexual youth. The organization incorporates a LGBTQ Inclusion Initiative into its services and partners with the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Educational Network, the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project and The Safe Zone Project.

“Our Clubs work to offer a safe, positive environment for youth, staff and families of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions,” reads a page on the BGCA website. “It’s part of our broader mission to ensure every young person has access to quality out-of-school time opportunities where they are physically and emotionally safe, healthy and develop the leadership skills they need on their path to a Great Future.”

A document posted to the site also offers advice to parents in supporting their homosexual or transgender children, which includes, “[f]inding a supportive faith community that welcomes your family and LGBTQ child,” “[b]ringing your child to LGBTQ organizations or events” and “[s]upporting your child’s gender expression.”

In addition to issuing a press release about its observance of Pride Month, Wayback Burgers took to social media to advertise its Pride Shakes, writing on June 3, “We are excited to offer the Pride Shake available for a limited time at Wayback! Funds raised at Wayback Burgers during Pride Month will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America in doing whatever it takes to ensure equity and inclusion for all kids. Participating locations.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Wayback Burgers operates in 30 U.S. states, as well as in Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Brunei, Morocco, Sudan, and South Africa.

As previously reported, the Bible teaches that men are not to take pride in their sins but to humbly repent of them — no matter what the transgression (Isaiah 1:16; Jeremiah 4:14; Mark 1:16).

Scripture states that all mankind is guilty before God (Romans 3:19) as all have broken His holy and perfect law (Romans 3:23). The unregenerate man is naturally drawn to desire what is verboten as all are born with the Adamic sin nature (Romans 5:19), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

Romans 3:10-11 outlines, “There is none righteous, no, not one. There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God.”

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to do what men could not do for themselves, to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and be transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God,” Jesus told Nicodemus.

“How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” Nicodemus asked, not understanding that the rebirth Jesus was speaking of was a spiritual rebirth and not a physical one.

“Jesus answered, ‘Verily, verily, I say unto thee: Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee: Ye must be born again.’”

The late British preacher J.C. Ryle once explained, “Without conversion there is no salvation. We all need an entire change of nature. Left to ourselves we have neither faith, nor fear, nor love towards God. We must be born again. Left to ourselves we are utterly unfit for dwelling in God’s presence.”

“Heaven would be no heaven to us if we were not converted. It is true of all ranks, classes, and orders of mankind. All are born in sin and children of wrath, and all, without exception, need to be born again and made new creatures. A new heart must be given to us and a new spirit put within us. Old things must pass away and all things must become new.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>