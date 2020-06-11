Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Declares June ‘Pride Month,’ Urges Residents to ‘Promote Self-Affirmation’

LANSING, Mich. — Controversial Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation declaring June “Pride Month,” as “Michigan celebrates LBGTQ+ individuals during this month.” She also recorded a video for social media stating that she is “honored” to be an ally to the homosexual and transgender population and that she will “always have your back.”

“Michigan is home to an estimated 350,000 residents who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer,” the proclamation, signed on Wednesday, states.

“Michigan has been at the forefront of advancing civil rights to LGBTQ+ people,” it continues, “beginning with the nation’s first non-discrimination ordinance passed in 1972 in East Lansing and including the nation’s first Civil Rights Commission to independently recognize that discrimination because of sex included sexual orientation and gender identity in 2018.”

The proclamation also recognizes the 51st year since the Stonewall Uprising in New York City and asserts that there is more work to be done to “create a more equitable state for all identities, genders, races, ethnicities and ages.”

“Now, therefore, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim June 2020 as Pride Month,” it reads, “and encourage everyone to take a stance against discrimination and reject violence toward LGBTQ+ individuals, to promote self-affirmation, dignity, and equality, and to continue to work toward building a community that promotes diversity, liberty and justice for all.”

Whitmer also posted a video about Pride Month to social media on Monday, wearing a rainbow shirt with the word “ally” written across it, as well as a rainbow pin affixed to her sweater.

In her message, she stated that the early beginnings of Pride were a protest to be “allowed to live fully and authentically” and that each June is a reminder of the struggles and violence that homosexual and transgendered people face.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“I’m honored to be an ally to this community and want you to know that, as always, I will have your back,” Whitmer said. “[I]f there’s one thing that the LGBTQ+ community has taught us all, it’s how to persevere through tough times.”

She concluded by opining that Michigan is an “extraordinary” place “because of the people who bring their full, authentic selves to the table.”

“Please know how proud I am of you,” Whitmer said.

As previously reported, while the Bible teaches kindness toward others, it also instructs that men are not to take pride in their sins but to humbly repent of them — no matter what the transgression (Isaiah 1:16; Jeremiah 4:14; Mark 1:16).

It also outlines that men are not to be true to themselves or engage in “self-affirmation,” as the unregenerate human heart is deceitful and desperately wicked (Jeremiah 17:9), but to deny themselves, take up their cross and follow Christ (Mark 8:34-38; Luke 14:27).

Scripture states that the unregenerate man is naturally drawn to desire what is verboten as all are born with the Adamic sin nature (Romans 5:19), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to do what men could not do for themselves, to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again — a work of the Spirit transforming their very nature from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

2 Corinthians 5:15 says, “He died for all that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again.”

“Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof,” Romans 6:12 also exhorts. “Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin, but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God.”

“For as ye have yielded your members servants to uncleanness and to iniquity unto iniquity, even so now yield your members servants to righteousness unto holiness.”