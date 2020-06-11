Two Christian Pastors Attacked in Northeast India Amid COVID Pandemic

(International Christian Concern) On May 9, Tirpan Oraon was brutally attacked by his younger brother, an attack reportedly instigated by radical Hindu nationalists. On May 31, another pastor was assaulted while distributing COVID-19 food relief. Both of the incidents occurred in Jharkhand, a state located in northeastern India, where Christians have faced increased hostility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2005, Tirpan and his family converted to Christianity. Since then, the family has faced ever-increasing levels of harassment and persecution from local radicals. In a recent interview with International Christian Concern (ICC), Tirpan’s son, Parameswar, described the harassment against his family.

“We are kept away from any social events in the village,” Parameswar told ICC. “Numerous times, we were threatened and told that we should recant our faith in Jesus.”

