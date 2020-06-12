‘A Culture of Abortion’: Abortions in England and Wales Reach Record High in 2019

(The Christian Institute) — England and Wales recorded 207,384 abortions for residents last year, the highest ever number.

Government statistics show the total number of abortions, including non-residents, was even higher, with 209,519 taking place in 2019, an increase of 3.4 percent from the previous year.

The figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care also reveal that there were over 600 abortions of unborn children diagnosed with Down syndrome and 17 where the baby had cleft lip or cleft palate.

Continue reading this story >>