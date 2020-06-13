China Demolishes House Church One Month After Violent Raid

XIAMEN, Fugian (International Christian Concern) – On June 11, local authorities brought in more than 100 officers from four different agencies to demolish Xingguang Church in China’s Xiamen city, Fujian province. The demolition came a month after the violent May 3 raid of the house church, during which several members were injured.

Around 9:00 a.m., dozens of chengguan, or Urban Management Law Enforcement officials, lined up outside of Xingguang Church in Jimei district, before storming the church located on the fifth floor with other dozens of fire fighters, public security officers, and religious affairs bureau staff.

The house church, purchased by the members and also the home of several members, was soon was reduced to rubble. Since the authorities barred the church members from entering, when a churchgoer managed to record the demolition, a chengguan yelled, “What are you filming with your cell?” while attempting to knock away the phone.

