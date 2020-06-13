Jihadists Kill 57 Villagers in Attacks on Mainly-Christian Northeast DRC

(Barnabas Aid) — At least 57 people were killed in renewed attacks by jihadists on villages in the mainly-Christian northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of May.
Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militant group active in the region for more than two decades, attacked Samboko village on May 26, murdering with machetes more than 40 villagers and looting food and other valuables.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!