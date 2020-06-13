Jihadists Kill 57 Villagers in Attacks on Mainly-Christian Northeast DRC

(Barnabas Aid) — At least 57 people were killed in renewed attacks by jihadists on villages in the mainly-Christian northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of May.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militant group active in the region for more than two decades, attacked Samboko village on May 26, murdering with machetes more than 40 villagers and looting food and other valuables.

