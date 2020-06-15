South Korean Province Passes Law Prohibiting Bible Launches Into North Korea

South Korea (Mission Network News) — In the latest efforts to stop Scripture from crossing borders into North Korea, South Korean authorities made Bible launches illegal on Friday. A law passed overnight includes heavy fines and bans any activities connected to cross-border balloon or sea bottle launches.

Voice of the Martyrs Korea sends Bibles to North Korea in balloons and sea bottles throughout the year. “For 15 years, we’ve had a very good cooperative relationship at all levels of the South Korean government,” Pastor Eric Foley, CEO of VOM Korea, says.

“We’re saddened that government has taken the step to move away from this 15-year policy of collaboration … and, instead, [sees] freedom of religion as suddenly a threat to life and property.”

Read VOM Korea's statement on the matter here. 

