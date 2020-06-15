UK Children’s Author ‘Withdraws From Public Life’ After Abuse From ‘Transgender’ Activists

(The Christian Institute) — The British children’s author who wrote a book encouraging youngsters to accept the bodies they were born with is “withdrawing from public life” as a writer after being bullied by transgender activists.

Rachel Rooney wrote “My Body is Me!” to counteract the “explosion” of books promoting radical gender ideology. …

Posting on Twitter, Rooney said: “Due to sustained bullying received from within the children’s publishing industry for speaking out on gender issues, I am withdrawing from public life as an author for the sake of my mental health.”

