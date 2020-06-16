UK MP With Brittle Bone Disease Decries Abortion Law Allowing Murder of Unborn With Non-Fatal Severe Disabilities

(The Christian Institute) — Conservative Peer Kevin Shinkwin has criticized his party for pushing forward with a liberal abortion regime for Northern Ireland. He said it makes disability discrimination “officially government policy.”

Shinkwin, who has brittle bone disease, said that allowing abortion up to birth for non-fatal conditions is an “extremist, outdated ideology of death for disability.”

It comes as the House of Lords voted 355-77 in favor of the revised abortion regulations yesterday.

Shinkwin said the regulations allow “disabled human beings like me to be denied, right up until the point of birth, the equal right to be born.”

