Local Churches Are Feeding Needy, Sharing the Gospel in the Former Soviet Union

(Mission Network News) — As COVID-19 spreads throughout Russia and the former Soviet Union, many families face severe scarcity.

One such family lives in a region of Southern Russia that is predominantly Muslim. Three young girls were taken in by neighbors after their mother wound up in prison.

Slavic Gospel Asssociation’s Eric Mock says, “They were already in poverty. If you compound that with the economic issues, this person was really struggling. But by God’s grace, there was a local church and through Christ Over COVID, we provided them the resources to bring food to this family.”

A family from a local church provided food to the family and shared the Gospel with them as well. Mock says, “How amazing that the neighbor took the kids in and that, in the midst of all this hardship, that was the mechanism that God used to open the door for the Gospel to be presented.”

