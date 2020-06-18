No-Fault Divorce Bill Passes UK House of Commons: ‘Our Government Has Lost Its Moral Compass’

(The Christian Institute) — MPs have approved the no-fault divorce bill for England and Wales.

Currently, a divorcing spouse must prove the “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage, but the government wants to remove this need and is proposing to allow people to divorce in just six months, without having to give a reason.

The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill passed the House of Commons last night with MPs overwhelmingly rejecting even a modest amendment to improve the bill. …

Sir Christopher Chope said, “If any more evidence was needed that our government has lost its moral compass, this bill provides it.”

Continue reading this story >>