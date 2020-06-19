Homosexual Group Complains About Art on Bridge Symbolizing Hope During Pandemic: ‘The Rainbow Is Ours’

(The Christian Institute) — A London-based homosexual advocacy group has complained about a rainbow artwork that was inspired by children using “the natural phenomena as a symbol of hope” during the lockdown.

Brockley Queers in south London claimed that “the rainbow is ours” and told the Artmongers group who decorated a bridge that it cannot use it for a different meaning “without taking it away from us.”

In the UK the rainbow has recently been used as a symbol of solidarity with NHS workers, with many children placing pictures in the windows of their houses.

