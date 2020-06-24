Pakistan Christians Struggle Amid Locusts, Coronavirus

Pakistan (Mission Network News) — Locusts munch their way across Pakistan, destroying crops and livelihoods as they go. Last week, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported swarms in nearly one-third of the country’s districts.

“This locust swarm is one of the biggest they’ve had in more than 30 years. Because of the COVID crisis, it hasn’t hit the news so much, but it is really severe,” says a Christian worker focused on Pakistan.

These pests inflict serious economic damage. Agriculture accounts for 20 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, and 65 percent of the population lives and works in farming communities, The Guardian reports. Pakistani believers find themselves in a doubly-difficult situation.

