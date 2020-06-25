Christian Family in Pakistan Claims Relative Was Murdered by Police

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – A Christian family in Pakistan claims their relative was murder by police after refusing to change his testimony in regards to a crime he witnessed. The Christian family has filed charged against the police and the case has led to several local protests.

On June 22, several police officers, led by Arif Jutt, broke into the house of Waqar Masih, a Christian from Gojra, located in the Toba Tek Singh district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. There, the police attacked and beat Waqar’s father, Younas.

“Arif Jutt, a policeman, along with his others illegally barged into my house.” Waqar told International Christian Concern (ICC). “They searched for my father and threw him down from his bed. They beat my father with their guns and continuously kicked him in stomach. My father could not survive the torture and breathed his last immediately.”

