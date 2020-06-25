Christian Family in Pakistan Claims Relative Was Murdered by Police

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Aa Dil/Pexels

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) A Christian family in Pakistan claims their relative was murder by police after refusing to change his testimony in regards to a crime he witnessed. The Christian family has filed charged against the police and the case has led to several local protests.

On June 22, several police officers, led by Arif Jutt, broke into the house of Waqar Masih, a Christian from Gojra, located in the Toba Tek Singh district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. There, the police attacked and beat Waqar’s father, Younas.

“Arif Jutt, a policeman, along with his others illegally barged into my house.” Waqar told International Christian Concern (ICC). “They searched for my father and threw him down from his bed. They beat my father with their guns and continuously kicked him in stomach. My father could not survive the torture and breathed his last immediately.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Christian Family in Pakistan Claims Relative Was Murdered by Police added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →