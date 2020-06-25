Retired Canadian Judge Opposes Plans to Criminalize Non-Affirming Help for Gender-Confused Youth

(The Christian Institute) — A retired Canadian judge has criticized his government’s plans to make it illegal to help children who are experiencing gender confusion to accept their biological sex.

Writing in The Epoch Times, Judge Brian Giesbrecht said: “It is truly frightening that if this legislation is passed, any counseling that is not deemed to be ‘affirming’ will become illegal.”

Under Bills C8 and S-202, a person could be imprisoned for up to five years for causing an adult or child to undergo so-called “conversion therapy.”

