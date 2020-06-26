Baby Born at 23 Weeks Can Go Home Next Month

(The Christian Institute) — A baby who was given just a three percent chance of survival has astounded doctors by beating the odds during lockdown.

Born at just 23 weeks, Oliver-Cash Lowther-Ryan weighed just 1lb. 3oz. at birth, and he was so delicate that his parents had to wait nine weeks before they could hold him.

In the UK, it is legal to have an abortion for most reasons up to 24 weeks — or up to birth when the unborn child is thought to have a disability.

