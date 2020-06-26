Baby Born at 23 Weeks Can Go Home Next Month

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Mylene2401/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) A baby who was given just a three percent chance of survival has astounded doctors by beating the odds during lockdown.

Born at just 23 weeks, Oliver-Cash Lowther-Ryan weighed just 1lb. 3oz. at birth, and he was so delicate that his parents had to wait nine weeks before they could hold him.

In the UK, it is legal to have an abortion for most reasons up to 24 weeks — or up to birth when the unborn child is thought to have a disability.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Baby Born at 23 Weeks Can Go Home Next Month added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →