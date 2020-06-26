Ministry Sows Gospel Seeds in Ethiopia Despite Locust Devastation

Ethiopia (Mission Network News) – Drought, flooding, and locusts have plagued Ethiopia for months. Now in the second half of June, experts say the locusts will begin their migration again, potentially leaving Ethiopians and others in the region devastated by continued food shortages.

Locusts have caused and continue to threaten widespread disaster for crops. They often move together in large swarms that are devastating. A swarm that covers a kilometer of land can devour the same amount of food as 35,000 people in a day. …

In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, World Mission workers see increased receptiveness to the Gospel.

Continue reading this story >>