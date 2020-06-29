Roberts Joins Liberals in 5-4 Ruling, Says Requiring Abortionists to Obtain Hospital Admission Is ‘Burden on Access to Abortion’

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice John Roberts sided with his liberal colleagues on Monday to strike down a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to obtain admitting privileges at a local hospital in the event that a mother is injured in the process of having her unborn baby killed. Roberts, nominated to the court by then-President George W. Bush, opined that the rule “imposes an undue burden on access to abortion.” Many Christians believe that they must vote Republican in order to put “conservative” justices on the bench.

Roberts joined Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to be the deciding factor in the 5-4 decision. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

“The law would reduce the number of clinics from three to ‘one, or at most two,’ and the number of physicians providing abortions from five to ‘one, or at most two,’ and ‘therefore cripple women’s ability to have an abortion in Louisiana,'” Roberts wrote in a separate opinion.

“The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons,” he said, referring to the 2016 ruling in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. “Therefore, Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents.”

Justice Breyer wrote the main opinion for the court, similarly stating, “Some hospitals expressly bar anyone with privileges from performing abortions. Others are unwilling to extend privileges to abortion providers as a matter of discretion. … Still other hospitals have requirements that abortion providers cannot satisfy because of the hostility they face in Louisiana.”

Read the ruling, along with the concurrences and dissents, in full here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews

