South Korea Bible Launch Saga Continues as Officials Target Ministry

South Korea (Mission Network News) — It’s a bittersweet new week in South Korea. Last week brought perfect conditions to launch four Bible balloons into North Korea, which only happens a handful of times each year. As described, ministry staff tracks each balloon’s journey across the border using GPS transmitters.

Stress, however, remains high for Pastor Eric Foley and Voice of the Martyrs Korea.

“The governor of the province called for a formal police investigation into all four of the groups that do launching. Three of them do political launching, and Voice of the Martyrs Korea is the only one that does Bible launching,” Foley says.

“According to the governor, we’re guilty of fraud, mismanagement of donations, security risk, [and] possible air traffic violations. The amazing thing about it is we’ve been doing these launches for 15 years and none of these things [were] problems or issues before.”

