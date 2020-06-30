Disney Celebrates Pride Month, Donates $100K to ‘Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network’

The Walt Disney Company was among the children’s outlets that celebrated Pride Month in June, featuring dozens of items in its “rainbow Disney collection” section of its store, which notates that the company is donating $100K to GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network), which works to “prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.”

Items for sale include the rainbow plush Mickey and Minnie, rainbow Disney sunglasses, rainbow Mickey backpack, a baby onesie with rainbow lettering, a rainbow graphic of Mickey with the word “love” written across his image in cursive, a rainbow-eared Mickey cap, a rainbow-bowed Minnie Mouse headband, rainbow jewelry and a rainbow Disney rain jacket.

“In recognition of Pride Month 2020 and in honor of the Rainbow Disney Collection, Disney is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students,” the page also outlines.

The GLSEN, based in New York, says that it works to accomplish its goals of creating an “inclusive school environment … by working in hallways across the country — from Congress and the Department of Education to schools and district offices in your community — to improve school climate and champion LGBT issues in K-12 education.”

The Europe, Middle East and Africa chapter of the Walt Disney Company announced on June 1 that it was “honoring Pride Month 2020” with special products and would likewise make donations to homosexual advocacy groups, such as Diversity Role Models in the United Kingdom, Arelas in Spain and Diversity Munchen in Germany.

“In addition, in honor of Pride Month 2020, Disney Channel has created four pieces of bespoke content featuring talent celebrating Pride and what diversity means to them,” the page outlines. “Running on Disney Channel UK, as well as on Disney Channel’s YouTube channels, the talent includes Disney channel royalty Raven-Symone, the executive producer and star of new spin-off ‘Raven’s Home’, who also appears in a Disney Channel US spot. Other shows to feature are Coop & Cami, Bunk’d and Sydney to the Max.”

Raven-Symone is a homosexual and recently “married” a woman. In the video, she speaks about what Pride means to her, stating, “We are living in a new age where it’s not just black and white anymore. We have purple, red and the entire rainbow.”

“We couldn’t agree more with @ravensymone — #PrideMonth is all about celebrating our authentic selves! #expressyourself,” the outlet wrote in sharing the post to social media on June 15.

It also released a “Disney Pride” musical playlist on Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, featuring music from “High School Musical”, “Frozen”, “The Lion King”, “Aladdin”, “The Thing About Harry” and other productions.

As previously reported, Disney has been increasingly inserting homosexuality into its television and film productions.

In 2017, the preschooler-geared cartoon “Doc McStuffins” featured an animated depiction of the lesbian moms of two children. That same year, the cartoon “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” included a scene where two boys locked lips, as well as two girls.

The season finale of Andi Mack depicted Cyrus and T.J. realizing their feelings for each other and holding hands, and a fleeting clip of two mothers leaving their son for school was also subtly included in the “Toy Story 4” movie.

The Disney-Pixar film “Onward,” which centers on wizardry and necromancy, also features a line where a cyclops police officer — voiced by a homosexual screenwriter — subtly reveals to viewers that she is a lesbian, and the reboot of “DuckTales” recently included a scene depicting character Violet as having two fathers.

Besides its more recent inclusion of homosexuality in its productions, Disney, known for its “Magic Kingdom,” has been recognized for decades for its focus on magic, sorcery and witchcraft, from its early productions of “Fantasia” (1940), “Snow White” (1937) and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971) to the present-day “Maleficent” (2014 and 2019), “Frozen” (2013 and 2019) and “Onward” (2020). Witchcraft is also forbidden in God’s law.

As previously reported, Ephesians 6:4 teaches that parents are to raise their children “in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” Psalm 78 also outlines that God’s law is to be passed down from generation to generation, that children may not rebel against the Lord as their fathers once did.

“He established a testimony in Jacob and appointed a law in Israel, which He commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children, that the generation to come might know them — even the children which should be born, who should arise and declare them to their children,” it declares.

“That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments, and might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation — a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not steadfast with God.”

The late British preacher Charles Spurgeon once said, “Avoid the appearance of evil. ‘But we must not be too rigid,’ says one. There is no fear of that in these days. You will never go too far in holiness, nor become too like your Lord Jesus. If anybody accuses you of being too strict and precise, do not grieve, but try to deserve the charge.”

“I cannot suppose that at the last great day, our Lord Jesus Christ will say to everyone, ‘You were not worldly enough. You were too jealous over your conduct, and did not sufficiently conform to the world.’ No, my brethren, such a wrong is impossible. He who said, ‘Be ye perfect, even as your Father which is in Heaven is perfect,’ has set before you a standard beyond which you can never go.”

“’Well, but,’ says one, ‘are we to have no enjoyments?’ My dear friend, the enjoyments which are prepared for Christians are many and great, but they never include sin and folly. Do you call vice and folly enjoyments?”