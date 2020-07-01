Drag Queen Event for Children Canceled Following Backlash

(The Christian Institute) — Parents have successfully persuaded a library to cancel a Drag Queen Story Hour event aimed at children as young as two.

The event, where drag queen Sab Samuel would read to children, was planned to take place online via Leeds Libraries’ Facebook page but was cancelled following a campaign by parents and a local councilor.

Councilor Sarah Field welcomed the news of its cancellation, after calling for an “immediate investigation” into the event and encouraging parents to voice their concerns.

