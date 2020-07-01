Prison, Exile, Work Restrictions, Fines: Seven Iranian Christians Sentenced for ‘Propaganda Against the State’

(Article 18) Seven Christian converts in the south-western Iranian city of Bushehr have been given sentences ranging from prison and exile to work restrictions and fines.

The seven, including three married couples, received their verdicts on June 21 at the revolutionary court in Bushehr. They were given 20 days to appeal and intend to do so.

The four men — Habib Heydari, Pooriya Peyma, and brothers Sam and Sasan Khosravi — each received custodial sentences. Sam and Sasan also face work restrictions and exile after their release.

The three women — Fatemeh Talebi, and sisters Maryam and Marjan Falahi — were fined. Maryam, a nurse, was also given a lifetime ban on working for any national institution, including the hospital she’s worked at for 20 years.

