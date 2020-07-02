London Transgender Clinic Founder: Men Who Identify as Women Should Be Allowed Womb Implants

(The Christian Institute)— A prominent surgeon specializing in gender reassignment surgery has said that men should be allowed to have wombs implanted if they want to give birth to children.
Christopher Inglefield, who founded the London Transgender Clinic, said that because uterus implants are possible for women born without a womb, men who are living as if they are women should be allowed the same procedure.
His clinic charges thousands of pounds for each of its many surgical procedures, which include a number of “facial feminization” procedures, along with breast augmentation, mastectomies and genital surgeries.
