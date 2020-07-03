12 Christians Arrested by Revolutionary Guards in Three Iranian Cities

By on

Photo Credit: Naturfreund/Pixabay

(Article18) At least 12 Christians have been arrested by intelligence agents belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in a coordinated operation across three cities.

The arrests took place on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in Tehran, its sister city Karaj, and Malayer, 400km southwest of Tehran.

Dozens more Christians were ordered to provide their contact details and told they will be soon be summoned for questioning.

The first arrests took place at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, in western Tehran’s Yaftabad district.

