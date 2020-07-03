Pakistani Christian Man Shot for Living in a ‘Muslim Neighborhood’ Dies

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to local reports, Nadeem Joseph, a Christian from the TV Colony of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province, died yesterday as a result of gunshot wounds he received on June 4.

Twenty-six days ago, Joseph and his family were attacked by Muslim neighbors because they purchased a home in what their neighbors determined to be a “Muslim-only” neighborhood.

On June 4, 2020, Nadeem Joseph, his mother-in-law, Elizabeth, and his brother-in-law, Babar Masih were attacked by Muslim neighbors wielding guns in front of their home in TV Colony. The attackers were Salman Khan and his sons.

According to Joseph and his family, Khan attacked because they purchased a home in what Khan claimed to be a “Muslim neighborhood.”

