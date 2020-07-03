Pakistani Christian Man Shot for Living in a ‘Muslim Neighborhood’ Dies

By on No Comment

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to local reports, Nadeem Joseph, a Christian from the TV Colony of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province, died yesterday as a result of gunshot wounds he received on June 4.

Twenty-six days ago, Joseph and his family were attacked by Muslim neighbors because they purchased a home in what their neighbors determined to be a “Muslim-only” neighborhood.

On June 4, 2020, Nadeem Joseph, his mother-in-law, Elizabeth, and his brother-in-law, Babar Masih were attacked by Muslim neighbors wielding guns in front of their home in TV Colony. The attackers were Salman Khan and his sons.

According to Joseph and his family, Khan attacked because they purchased a home in what Khan claimed to be a “Muslim neighborhood.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Pakistani Christian Man Shot for Living in a ‘Muslim Neighborhood’ Dies added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →