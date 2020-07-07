More Than 6,600 Ireland Mothers Had Their Unborn Baby Murdered Last Year After Abortion Became Legal

(The Christian Institute) — More than 6,600 abortions were carried out in the Republic of Ireland last year, following the vote to repeal its pro-life laws in 2018.

Abortion is now available on demand up to twelve weeks, once a three-day reflection period has passed.

Prior to the law change, abortion was only permissible if it would “avert a real and substantial risk to the life of the pregnant woman.” Of the 6,666 abortions that took place last year, 24 fell into this category.

