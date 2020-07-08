Newlyweds Tell BBC: Marriage is a ‘Picture of Jesus and Christians’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — One of the first couples to be married in England following the easing of lockdown restrictions on July 4 told the BBC why their Christian faith made the ceremony so important.

Phil Hobbs and Beth Johnson had originally planned to be married three months ago. They were finally able to hold their wedding on Saturday with a maximum of 30 people in attendance and social distancing measures in place.

When asked by the BBC if it would have been easier to just move in together, Phil said: “Promising a faithful relationship is in Christian theology a picture of what it’s like for Jesus and Christians in a faithful committed relationship, and that’s what we want to be a picture of in our lives together.”

