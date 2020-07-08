Religious Nationalism a Barrier to the Gospel in the Former Soviet Union

Russia (Mission Network News) — “I’m already a Christian.” This is the response Christians in partnership with Slavic Gospel Association often hear when they share the Gospel with families in the former Soviet Union.

Eric Mock says many Russians consider themselves to be Christians, especially as part of the Russian Orthodox Church, the largest denomination in the country.

“They call themselves Christian because they call themselves Russian. It is very similar to what we’ve seen in America, where close to 70% of Americans call themselves Christian.”

As in Russia, many people in the United States would identify themselves with large denominations, such as Evangelicalism or Roman Catholicism. But fewer would have any significant understanding of the beliefs within either denomination or of the basic Christian faith. Many see Christianity as an ethnic or nationalistic identity.

