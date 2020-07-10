Kenyan Widow Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months After Husband Martyred

(International Christian Concern) – Velma Awour welcomed her bouncing baby boy, Rowen, on June 26. Rowen’s father, Kevin, was very excited to meet his new baby. Since October 2019, Kevin and Velma worked hard to prepare their home for the addition of their new baby boy into their family of four. Then, in March, all of their dreams shattered when Kevin was brutally murdered by al-Shabaab for his faith in Christ.

Speaking to ICC a few days after the birth of Rowen, Velma Awour narrated how the bundle of joy comes amidst the pain of losing her husband.

“March 11 is the day that shall remain etched on our heart for the rest of our lives,” she said. “We received the news of the bus attack in Mandera and that my husband was among the three people that were shot dead by the al-Shabaab fighters.” …

Kevin Owen Onyango was slain in a heinous attack on Christian passengers in northeastern Kenya for refusing to recite the Shahada.

