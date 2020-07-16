At Least 22 Christians Murdered, 2,000 Displaced in Three Days of Fulani Violence

(Barnabas Fund) — At least 22 Christians were killed and more than 2,000 displaced during three days of attacks by Fulani militants on villages in the predominantly-Christian Gora ward of Kaduna state, Nigeria from July 10 to 12.

The onslaught escalated in multiple attacks despite the presence of increased security personnel drafted in to enforce a 24-hour curfew imposed following previous attacks in the area.

The first of the murderous raids began in the early hours of Friday, when the militants invaded the Chibob farming community, killing nine villagers, mostly women and children. Seven were injured and 20 houses burned before the militants made off with animals and food stocks.

