At Least 22 Christians Murdered, 2,000 Displaced in Three Days of Fulani Violence

(Barnabas Fund)— At least 22 Christians were killed and more than 2,000 displaced during three days of attacks by Fulani militants on villages in the predominantly-Christian Gora ward of Kaduna state, Nigeria from July 10 to 12.
The onslaught escalated in multiple attacks despite the presence of increased security personnel drafted in to enforce a 24-hour curfew imposed following previous attacks in the area.
The first of the murderous raids began in the early hours of Friday, when the militants invaded the Chibob farming community, killing nine villagers, mostly women and children. Seven were injured and 20 houses burned before the militants made off with animals and food stocks.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!