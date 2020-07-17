Hallmark in ‘Active Negotiations’ to Include ‘LGBT Storylines’ in its Holiday Programming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parent company of the popular Hallmark Channel, which is known for its romance movies, has revealed that the company is in “active negotiations” as it plans to include “LGBT storylines” in its “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” programming later this year.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” George Zaralidis, the vice president of network program publicity with Crown Media Family Networks, told NBC News this week.

“We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” he said, advising that the company is in “active negotiations” and will add “more details when we can.”

According to NBC, the statement comes after some had expressed unhappiness that Hallmark was apparently leaving homosexual storylines out of its holiday season, as it recently revealed 18 of the 40 programs in the lineup and none of them were anything other than male-female romances.

The outlet reports that former Crown Media CEO told the Hollywood Reporter last year that Hallmark was open to “any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space.”

Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity Michelle Vicary similarly outlined that Crown was “looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies … and we are looking to expand and represent the United States as a whole.”

As previously reported, in December, the Hallmark Channel reinstated airing a same-sex commercial from the wedding planning site Zola after initially pulling the advertisement as it was “distracting from the purpose of [the] network.”

“Hallmark is, and always has been, committed to diversity and inclusion — both in our workplace as well as the products and experiences we create,” it announced on its corporate website. “It is never Hallmark’s intention to be divisive or generate controversy.”

The company also said it would work with the homosexual advocacy organization GLAAD to make the channel more inclusive of homosexuals.

“Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands,” it stated. “The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials.”

According to reports, Hallmark Cards, Inc. began selling homosexual-themed greeting cards over a decade ago, which likewise resulted in push-back from Christian groups.

The company defends its homosexual themed cards on its website, writing, “Hallmark is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ community. … Hallmark has gay and lesbian wedding cards, including wedding shower cards, cards with two grooms, and cards for two brides. You’ll also find the cutest new baby congratulations cards for two daddies and two mommies. … Maybe someone you know is needs some extra encouragement with coming out or transitioning — we’ve got you covered for these moments, too.”

As previously reported, while the common argument among those who identify as homosexual is that they were “born that way,” the Bible teaches that all men are in the exact same predicament:

All are born with the Adamic sin nature and are therefore “by nature the children of wrath” (Ephesians 2:3), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law and will of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21) and that they might be “saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9) — taking out of the way for those who are saved both the penalty for, and the power of, sin.

Jesus also outlined in John 3:5-7 that men must be regenerated by the second birth, and be transformed from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the kingdom of Heaven.

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, ye must be born again.’”

This work of the Holy Spirit is known in Christianity as the doctrine of regeneration.

Romans 8:3-8 explains the dichotomy of flesh and Spirit, “God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh, that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh but after the Spirit. For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh, but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.”

“For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God, for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.”